Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has called on his players to show him they mean business. Tinkler hang nie bal nie and says he will pick the players who have shown the most improvement this week ahead of their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash with Royal AM on Sunday.

Their inconsistency and poor game management have bedevilled a campaign that started with high hopes of maiden Caf Champions League run and a PSL title challenge. The coach explains: "My concern is the inconsistency. It's not only this game.