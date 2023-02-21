City have been dragging their feet to date this season, with the win lifting them to eight on the table after 20 matches.

After winning their first PSL match in a month against Swallows 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says he is hoping the win is one step closer to them getting back on their feet again.

And Tinkler says: “It’s a massive win. Obviously when the results are not coming and sometimes the performances are good, you start disbelieving in terms of what we’re doing. But this hopefully will allow us to get back on our feet, start playing the brand of football that we’d like to play.”

The Cityzens, though, will have to make-do without captain Thami Mkhize for their next two matches after he was sent off for verbal abuse with Bongani Sam in the first minute of added time.

Positive: Eric Tinkler

City next face Sekhukhune United away on Saturday .