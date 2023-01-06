Cape Town City midfield ace Thabo Nodada wants to give their fans something to shout about when the Orlando Pirates hordes rock up innie Kaap tomorrow at 5.30pm.

Having lost their first home game of 2023 in disappointing fashion 1-0 to SuperSport United on Tuesday, Eric Tinkler’s manne are determined to bounce back, improve on their PSL record of 16 points from 14 games and go level on 19 points with their fifth-placed visitors.