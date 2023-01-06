Cape Town City midfield ace Thabo Nodada wants to give their fans something to shout about when the Orlando Pirates hordes rock up innie Kaap tomorrow at 5.30pm.
Having lost their first home game of 2023 in disappointing fashion 1-0 to SuperSport United on Tuesday, Eric Tinkler’s manne are determined to bounce back, improve on their PSL record of 16 points from 14 games and go level on 19 points with their fifth-placed visitors.
With leading goalscorer Khanyisa Mayo set to miss the clash after limping off in midweek with a knee injury, Nodada is keen to link up with new attackers Juan Camilo Zapata and Bertrand Mani to sink the Sea Robbers.
@CapeTownCityFC vs @orlandopirates
Saturday, 07 January 2023
Cape Town Stadium
17h30
He says: “With the new attack it’s going to take some time to understand one another. But we have great attacking options.
“It’s a game to make a statement.
“It’s vital to get the win and shut up the rival fans and give our home fans the bragging rights.”