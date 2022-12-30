Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler wants his manne to restart the PSL campaign “on the front foot”. City, 13th in the league standings, host Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium at 5.30pm tonight, trailing their eighth-placed visitors by just three points.

🎫 https://t.co/HuxJVqff4w pic.twitter.com/XzJgTzh2sb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 30, 2022 Tinkler says: “We want to start on the front foot against Royal AM.” With missed chances in front of goal his pet peeve this season, Tinkler has added Cameroonian striker Bertrand Mani and Colombian forward Juan Camilo Zapata to his arsenal, but they will not be available until New Year, when they can be registered.