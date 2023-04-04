Cape Town City will be out to spoil PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns’ party when they rock up at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Downs were confirmed league winners for the sixth straight season at the weekend without kicking a ball when SuperSport United drew with Chippa United, leaving the Brazilians with an unassailable 19-point lead.

While fifth-placed Eric Tinkler’s Capetonians will give the Brazilians a guard of honour, City are on a mission. 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇![CDATA[]]>𝐃![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐘 🔥



🆚 Mamelodi Sundowns

🏆 #DStvPrem

🗓 Tuesday 4 April

🕢 19h30

📺 SS2

🏟 Loftus Versfeld Stadium



🔙 on the hunt for three points 🙌 ✊ pic.twitter.com/yhWQgSMEy8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 4, 2023 Victory will take them within four points of second-placed Orlando Pirates, SuperSport in third and Kaizer Chiefs in fourth, who are all on 40 points. With Sundowns confirmed #DStvPrem champions on Saturday night, the attention turns the trio of Pirates, SuperSport and Chiefs and their race for the CAF Champions League. — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2023 And U23 Cameroon midfielder Brice Ambina says of the Downs clash: “They already champions of the league so we know they have a lot of quality.