Cape Town City will have to be at their best to beat Orlando Pirates on the road for the first time ever in Saturday’s 3.30pm PSL clash. That’s the message from veteran Citizens midfielder Thato Mokeke as they look to make it eighth-time-lucky with the Kaapenaars having only managed four draws and three defeats against the Soweto giants since their founding in 2016.

He says: "Obviously it's going to be a tough game for us because we're fighting for those top spots. "We have to control the middle of the park or else their midfielders will start to find their forwards.'