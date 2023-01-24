With Stellies on a nine-match winless streak and in the relegation zone, City will be out to kick their neighbours while they are down as the seventh-placed Citizens look to climb the table.

Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler wants his team to be ruthless when they go to struggling Stellenbosch this Friday for their PSL derby.

Having been frustrated by Steve Barker’s manne in a 1-1 draw in August’s reverse fixture, City will have even more motivation as they look for a third league win in four outings.

Buoyed by a late winner in last Friday’s 2-1 win over TS Galaxy - the toughest defence in the league, Tinkler says: “Game management hasn’t been great for us and it’s something we have been focusing on, especially at the end of halves when concentration levels start dropping.

“The guys have to take a little more risk when they get into the final third.”