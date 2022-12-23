South Africa’s north-south rugby derby between the Stormers and the Bulls are as healthy as ever according to Cape coach John Dobson. The two giants of SA rugby lock horns at Cape Town Stadium at 7.15pm tonight in a repeat of last year’s United Rugby Championship final, which the Stormers won 18-13.

Asked whether he thinks the rivalry has flamed up again in recent years, Dobson, a bit of a wordsmith, says “It’s brilliant for South African rugby and I do feel it. We all do. 🎄 It's going to be a festive Friday night when we all get together at DHL Stadium this eve.



⛈️v 🐂

🏆 @URCOfficial

🏟️ DHL Stadium

⏰ 19h15

🎟️ https://t.co/qcy74dm4wF#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/eSzQZ05jDy — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 23, 2022 “There was a while where maybe we’d fallen away and the Sharks-Bulls [was the big match] and 20 years ago, the Lions-Sharks, us against the Sharks we played all those Currie Cup finals against each other… “This [the Stormers v Bulls game] feels like it’s back to that proper stuff, it does feel like there’s a bit of spice to it and it’s great for South African rugby.

“It came up when Jake [White] came in and rebuilt the Bulls… developing over social media stuff, us getting a few narrow wins last year. “It’s clear what this game means for the Bulls - how they rested players [in the last couple of weeks]. “It’s helluva important to us… that rivalry is back. “We are going into a new phase of rugby on 23 December and to have tickets selling like they are selling is brilliant. We’re excited.”

Psyched up: John Dobson For the clash, the Stormers lost two Springboks in Salmaan Moerat to a knee injury and Herschel Jantjies (rib). With the Bulls having rested their internationals in the last two weeks, White and his team will be looking to hit the champions with a fresh onslaught. And with second place on the URC table up for grabs, you can be sure that the Capetonians will not make it easy for them on their home turf.