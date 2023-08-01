Big-spending Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to make an offer for wantaway Paris St Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe.
Following news that Liverpool offered the striker a season-long loan as he looks to run down his PSG contract, which expires next July, the Blues are looking to hijack the move.
According to PA, Chelsea, who on Monday agreed a £38.57m deal to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi, “are working hardest” to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for Mbappe.
🚨 Chelsea are pushing hard to recruit Kylian Mbappé this summer.
A player + cash transfer is favoured by the Blues.
(Source: @DuncanCastles ) pic.twitter.com/vrhwsdJrcz
Tottenham, meanwhile, are bracing for Bayern Munich to break their £68m club-record fee to try and land Harry Kane.
Sky Sports Germany claims that a high-ranking club official was in London on Monday to iron out a deal for the English superstar.
Arsenal were also busy on Monday, exploring a £40m deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with the Gunners’ No.2 shotstopper Matt Turner in talks with Nottingham Forest to make way.
Al-Ahli have signed Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle.
£23M fee
Three year deal
(Source: @ALAHLI_FC) pic.twitter.com/ad71GR02HD
In other news, Newcastle confirmed winger Allan Saint-Maximin will join Al-Ahli in a £27m deal.