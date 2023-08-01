Following news that Liverpool offered the striker a season-long loan as he looks to run down his PSG contract, which expires next July, the Blues are looking to hijack the move.

Big-spending Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to make an offer for wantaway Paris St Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe.

According to PA, Chelsea, who on Monday agreed a £38.57m deal to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi, “are working hardest” to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for Mbappe.

🚨 Chelsea are pushing hard to recruit Kylian Mbappé this summer. 🇫![CDATA[]]>🇷![CDATA[]]>💙



A player + cash transfer is favoured by the Blues. 💰



(Source: @DuncanCastles ) pic.twitter.com/vrhwsdJrcz — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 30, 2023

Tottenham, meanwhile, are bracing for Bayern Munich to break their £68m club-record fee to try and land Harry Kane.

Sky Sports Germany claims that a high-ranking club official was in London on Monday to iron out a deal for the English superstar.