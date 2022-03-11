Chelsea have been plunged into crisis after owner Roman Abramovich was yesterday sanctioned by the UK government.

This comes as the western European countries clamped down on Abramovich’s fellow Russian oligarchs, who have close links with Vladimir Putin, who has invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Abramovich put the club up for sale last week and promised to give the net proceeds to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

But Britain has frozen his assets and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club.

Britain’s Minister of Sport Nadine Dorries said the government had issued a special licence to enable Chelsea to continue playing fixtures, pay staff and enable ticket holders to attend matches, because it did not want to harm the reigning European and world champions.

She tweeted: “I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended.

“Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Under the sanctions, Chelsea are barred from:

* Offering new contracts to players of staff and conduct transfers.

* Selling new tickets to any match, meaning only season-ticket holders will be allowed at matches, where a cap of £500,000 can be spent on security and match-day catering.

* Selling merchandise and their megastore will be closed.

The club, though, hope to open talks to have these sanctions lifted in order run like a normal

business.

A statement says: “By virtue of his 100 percent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich.

“However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

“This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible.”

Coach Thomas Tuchel’s Blues were in league action last night at bottom club Norwich, before they go to resurgent Newcastle on Sunday at 4pm, as they look to consolidate third place on the log.

