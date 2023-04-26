Chelsea caretaker coach Frank Lampard will have to chase his first win in charge without out ysters Reece James and Mason Mount, who he has ruled out for the rest of the season.
Since taking over from Graham Potter at the start of the month, the Blues legend has lost all four games at the helm as he prepares his side to face to Brentford in a 8.45pm midtable Premier League London derby.
And his job won’t get any easier with rightback James (hamstring) and attacking midfielder Mount (pelvic injury) out for the long term and top goalscorer Kai Havertz ruled out for Wednesday with a knee injury.
Speaking on his problem, Lampard says: “Reece James [is] unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Kai won't be available [tonight].
“[It’s] very clear we came to this club when it’s in difficulty.
“A lot of factors as to the four games we’ve had since we’ve been working here.
“The world won’t change in a short time.”