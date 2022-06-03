The Cheetahs will play European rugby for the next two seasons. While not included in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with South Africa’s four other franchises, the men from Bloemfontein will feature in the European Challenge Cup instead.

In what is effectively the Europa League of rugby, the Cheetahs will join the Lions in the Challenge Cup, with the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks playing in the Champions Cup. 💥 BREAKING! Five SA franchises will contest the @ChampionsCup and the @ChallengeCup_ next season

🗣️ "We can’t wait to get involved as it will only further enhance the local game"

🔗 https://t.co/dsX1AKeTYM@BlueBullsRugby @LionsRugbyCo @CheetahsRugby @SharksRugby @THESTORMERS pic.twitter.com/IXPEJDWdzv — Springboks (@Springboks) June 2, 2022 Announcing the decision yesterday, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says: “Our five franchise teams will now play in two new territories against opponents we’ve never played before. “We’ve already experienced the intensity of the URC, and now we’ll also face the top teams from England and France.