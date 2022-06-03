The Cheetahs will play European rugby for the next two seasons.
While not included in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with South Africa’s four other franchises, the men from Bloemfontein will feature in the European Challenge Cup instead.
In what is effectively the Europa League of rugby, the Cheetahs will join the Lions in the Challenge Cup, with the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks playing in the Champions Cup.
💥 BREAKING! Five SA franchises will contest the @ChampionsCup and the @ChallengeCup_ next season— Springboks (@Springboks) June 2, 2022
🗣️ "We can’t wait to get involved as it will only further enhance the local game"
🔗 https://t.co/dsX1AKeTYM@BlueBullsRugby @LionsRugbyCo @CheetahsRugby @SharksRugby @THESTORMERS pic.twitter.com/IXPEJDWdzv
Announcing the decision yesterday, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says: “Our five franchise teams will now play in two new territories against opponents we’ve never played before.
“We’ve already experienced the intensity of the URC, and now we’ll also face the top teams from England and France.
“We would like to thank all relevant stakeholders who have been involved in negotiations – the board and staff of EPRC, the URC, Premiership Rugby in England and the Ligue Nationale de Rugby in France.
Welcome to #ChallengeCupRugby @CheetahsRugby and @LionsRugbyCo 🙌— EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) June 2, 2022
We cannot wait to see what you’ll bring to our tournament next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eECxjbBAr4
“It has happened earlier than planned, as we started this process more than two years ago after Super Rugby imploded, but this has now become reality, which really is great news for South African rugby.”
BREAKING NEWS - The @CheetahsRugby are back in European rugby and will compete in the European Challenge Cup from this year! Cheetahs CEO Ross van Reenen informed the players of the exciting news #Rugby #Cheetahs pic.twitter.com/1Gk6hpYPgM— OFM Sport (@OfmSport) June 2, 2022