Free State Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is not backing away from the challenge in Saturday’s Currie Cup final, saying they’ve got a score to settle with the defending champion Pumas. It was coach Jimmy Stonehouse’s men from Mpumalanga who ended Fourie’s charges’ run in last year’s competition, klapping them 38-35 in a high-scoring semifinal at home in Bloemfontein.

The two teams will meet at the same venue on Saturday, with Fourie looking to take Stonehouse’s crown off him. And then there were two…🏆#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/0q6kusBZgY — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) June 19, 2023 Fourie says: “The Pumas for me are a really dangerous team on attack. “They can score tries from anywhere on the field, and they are very physical – so it’s a bit more difficult to get momentum and quick ball against them than any other team in the competition.