Newcastle will go all out to break Liverpool’s Premier League hoodoo over them in Sunday night’s 5.30pm blockbuster. The Toon have not beaten their Merseyside visitors in 13 league meetings (nine defeats and four draws), with their last win against the Reds at St James’ Park coming in the 2014/15 season.

Newcastle have, however, come a lang pad since then, having been bought over by Saudi Public Investment Fund at the start of last season. A trip to St. James' Park awaits this Sunday 👊#NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/oMlWLAxN4b — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2023 And the change has been quick under coach Eddie Howe, as Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and company pipped Liverpool to a place in this season’s Champions League by a single punt. To make their stemme dik again this season, Howe is looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at champions Manchester City last week and show that they are proper big boys now.

Speaking after the loss at the Etihad Stadium. he says: “I’m disappointed. The challenge is when you play these [elite] teams is that you have to be at your very best to get anything from the match.” Brighton, Man City and Arsenal have the early advantage 🔝 pic.twitter.com/vfgwuDsogp — Premier League (@premierleague) August 22, 2023 In eighth place in the standings on three points after their 5-1 drubbing of Aston Villa on the opening day, they will have to be at their best this week to beat Jurgen Klopp’s manne, who are on the longest current unbeaten run (13 matches) in the league counting from last season. Up in fifth place with four points, the Reds, who played to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the first match before klapping Bournemouth 3-1, know they will have to be at their best to keep out Newcastle’s attack.

Confident: Joel Matip.Picture credit: Peter Byrne With the Reds still adjusting to rightback Trent Alexander-Arnold drifting into midfield in game, centreback Joel Matip says there will be growing pains. But he adds: "There are always some pros and cons but there is no perfect system. It's how we live the system we are playing and I feel confident of our system."