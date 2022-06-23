Starting at the Grand Parade outside the Cape Town City Hall at 10.30am where players and management will arrive, there will be speeches from mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff and coach John Dobson.

Die ding gaan ruk in die Kaapse strate on Friday, when the Stormers show off their United Rugby Championship trophy to the Mother City’s mense.

Make sure you are there on the streets of the city centre tomorrow when our team take the @Vodacom #URC trophy on parade to say thanks to the Faithful. We will also be taking the trophy to the wider community in the months ahead to celebrate with all of you. pic.twitter.com/wpmhZr3CBU — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 23, 2022

From there they will make their way back onto the buses for the parade to begin at 11am.

The parade will not be the end of the festivities, as the trophy will be taken into the various communities in the greater Cape Town area in the coming months, with visits to clubs and schools to follow the bus tour on Friday.

Our open-top bus parade with the @Vodacom #URC trophy will start at Grand Parade outside the City Hall at 10h30 on Friday, June 24. All the details and planned timings here 👇 so you can join in the celebrations with us. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/8rJZ5g5V3B — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 23, 2022

STORMERS BUS ROUTE