Carlos Alcaraz returns to the place where he won his first-ever Grand Slam last year when he faces German Dominik Koepfer in New York at the US Open on Wednesday at 2.15am. Since lifting the hardcourt title when he beat Casper Ruud in the final last year, the 20-year-old has also added this year’s Wimbledon title to his haul of Grand Slam title wins.

But the past counts for nothing according to the young Spaniard, who says he is not thinking about last year’s success heading into his first-round match. 😀![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🗽![CDATA[]]>💥



📸 @usopen pic.twitter.com/4Agp5P10K5 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) August 24, 2023 Alcaraz tells Super Tennis: “I try not to think about last year’s triumph and the fact that I came here as defending champion. “We came here to train 100 percent and to arrive at the start of the tournament in the best condition possible.”