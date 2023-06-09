Formers French Open champion in 1993 and 1994, Sergi Bruguera, has billed Friday’s French Open semifinal match between world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as “the most exciting match of the year”. The two in-form giants of the game take to centre court following the first semfinal of the day between fourth-seed and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud and the man who knocked out Alcaraz at the quarterfinal stage last year Alexander Zverev.

🚨@carlosalcaraz @DjokerNole #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wv9UhcmvZ0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 6, 2023 And the latter, who beat Djokovic in their only meeting in Madrid on clay last year, knows it will be a tough outing. He says: ““This match, it is one everyone wants to watch. I would say it will be a really good match to play and to watch as well. I really want to play this match well.