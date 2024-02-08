Cape Town get ready, the World Rugby U20 Championship is returning to the Mother City this year. The U20 Championship 2024 will be played over five matchdays in Stellenbosch and Cape Town, with the participating teams grouped into three pools of four.

Three-time consecutive winners France are in Pool A with New Zealand, Wales and Spain, who will make their debut after winning the World Rugby U20 Trophy in 2023. SA Rugby CEO: Rian Oberholzer. Picture: @SAJuniorRugby After claiming the bronze medal with a superb defensive and forward display last year, the Junior Springboks will look to impress again on home soil and face England, Argentina and Fiji in Pool C, while 2023 runners-up Ireland, Australia, Georgia and Italy make up Pool B. The first round is on June 29 and the final will be played at Cape Town Stadium on July 19.

Saru CEO Rian Oberholzer says: “South Africa is looking forward to welcoming back the world’s best young players to the Western Cape. Locked in for 2024 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁳![CDATA[]]>󠁣![CDATA[]]>󠁴![CDATA[]]>󠁿



It's been confirmed that South Africa will host the World Rugby U20 Championship, with Scotland the home of the World Rugby U20 Trophy. — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 7, 2024 “We have a proud history of successfully staging world-class events and we are extremely proud to be hosting the U20 Championship for a second successive year in the Western Cape. The prep for the World Rugby U20 Champs is underway 🚀![CDATA[]]>🏉#JourneyToGreatness pic.twitter.com/liF4Ak6IRh — SA Junior Rugby (@SAJuniorRugby) February 7, 2024 “Despite the challenging weather we experienced at times during last winter’s tournament, our rugby supporters truly showed their passion for the game​ to see the world’s best young players in action by turning out in numbers in Stellenbosch, Paarl and Cape Town.”