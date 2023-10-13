Trained at Manchester giants, United and City, the laaitie is a Burnley academy graduate and arrives on the recommendation of new Urban Warriors director of football Sean Connor.

Cape Town Spurs on Thursday announced the signing of 20-year-old English striker Tremaine Eastmond.

Connor, who is doubling up as interim coach, will be hoping the 27-capped U18 Premier League player can fire his winless span up from the bottom of the PSL table.

Spurs spokesman and team manager Shooz Mekuto reckons Eastmond will add a different dimension to a Spurs side that has scored just five goals in eight games this season.

Mekuto says: “He has trained with the side for a month and half now and is a humble, hungry player.