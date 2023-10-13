Cape Town Spurs on Thursday announced the signing of 20-year-old English striker Tremaine Eastmond.
Trained at Manchester giants, United and City, the laaitie is a Burnley academy graduate and arrives on the recommendation of new Urban Warriors director of football Sean Connor.
Connor, who is doubling up as interim coach, will be hoping the 27-capped U18 Premier League player can fire his winless span up from the bottom of the PSL table.
Tremaine Eastmond, a product of the Burnley FC Academy joins the Urban Warriors! 🛡️💪![CDATA[]]>🏼#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/uH5YBe1K2t— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) October 12, 2023
Spurs spokesman and team manager Shooz Mekuto reckons Eastmond will add a different dimension to a Spurs side that has scored just five goals in eight games this season.
Mekuto says: “He has trained with the side for a month and half now and is a humble, hungry player.
“He offers a lot in attack with his pace and can make runs in behind the defence to play off the holding forwards we have.”
Eastmond should be available for selection when Spurs host Stellenbosch on October 28.