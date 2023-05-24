Cape Town Spurs will kick off their promotion and relegation playoffs campaign on the road against NFD rivals Casric Stars this Sunday. It’s been neck and neck between these two sides this year, creating an intense last day of what has been another controversial season in Mzansi’s second tier.

Spurs spokesman Shooz Mekuto says they had time to deal with the disappointment and the team regrouped to begin preparations at Ikamva this week. Mekuto tells the Daily Voice: “We have to go all out, we have no choice. NEVER BACK DOWN 💪![CDATA[]]>🏻❤️#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/oCd0vvYrXg — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 19, 2023 “There is only one thing on the line and that’s promotion. That’s the only thing we’re thinking about and nothing else.”

He adds that would have preferred to avoid Maritzburg United because of the connection to some of the players, like former captain Travis Graham and coach Fadlu Davids. Mekuto explains: “He would probably say the same thing about us, we unfortunately have to take care of ourselves.” Spurs will host Maritzburg in their second match of the playoffs on Saturday, June 3.

PROMOTION PLAYOFF FIXTURES Sunday: Casric Stars v Cape Town Spurs June 3: Cape Town Spurs vs Maritzburg United