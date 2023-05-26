Cape Town Spurs must wys they are over the pain of missing out on automatic promotion to the top flight and klap Casric Stars at 3pm on Sunday’s opening day of the PSL Playoffs. Spurs’ return to the elite league could have been vas already had they beaten AmaTuks on the final day of the NFD championship two weeks ago.

Spurs spokesman Shooz Mekuto says Bartlett has prepared the span for the long slog. He explains: "We reminded the players that we've accomplished a lot this season and while we missed out on automatic promotion, it's not over yet.