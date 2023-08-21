Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is trying to slaan vure uit after his Urban Warriors fell to their third-straight PSL defeat at the weekend. Individual errors were punished in a 3-1 loss to fellow newly-promoted side Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, leaving them rooted to the foot of the log.

Ikamva old boy Oshwin Appolis bagged a brace either side of a strike from ex-Cape Town City man Douglas Mapfumo. We leave Polokwane empty handed. Heads up warriors!#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/traqiIMDgL — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 19, 2023 Spurs will console themselves with their first goal of the campaign, scored by Khaya Mfecane two minutes from time. With his span still without a log point this term, Bartlett says: “We created a lot of opportunities, the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection of the game. We had about 15 chances, they scored three from five. That’s the small margins.”

On Friday night, Cape Town City saw their perfect PSL record ended in a 1-0 defeat at SuperSport United. Grant Margeman produced a magical run and shot on the edge of the area which caused havoc in the City defence, and Etiosa Ighodaro capitalised by stabbing away the rebound. That result, coupled with Stellenbosch’s come-from-behind 3-1 win at Royal AM saw Steve Barker’s manne leapfrog their neighbours into fourth in the PSL standings as City dropped to fifth.