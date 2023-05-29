Cape Town Spurs got their PSL playoffs campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Casric Stars at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Mpumalanga. Coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne got on the front foot by being taai at the back and not conceding a single shot on target all game.

Striker Ashley Cupido should have put Spurs after 26 minutes, but he put his free header wide of the target. After the break, Spurs turned the screws and Cupido got his span’s goal in the 67th minute, heading home Jarrod Moroole’s mishit shot. CRUCIAL W❤️‍🔥



NEVER BACK DOWN! 🔥#CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #MotsepeFoundationChampionship #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/kJmXtOVP9V — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 28, 2023 Spurs could smell blood and went after their hosts with Morne Nel and substitutes Therlo Moosa and Chumani Butsaka coming close to racking up the goals.