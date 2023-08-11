Bottom of the PSL log after a 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night, Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett has told his players to ruk hulself reg vinnig. Following Sunday’s opening 1-0 defeat at TS Galaxy, the Urban Warriors went down to an Edwin Gyimah header after goalkeeper Zama Dlamini failed to collect a corner and Chibuike Ohizu punished tentative playing out of the backline in the second half.

The defeat leaves Bartlett’s span not just without a point, but without a single goal in the campaign so far. Not the result we wanted. Heads up Warriors! 🛡️#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/oAPFSwE3Mk — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 10, 2023 Of their mistakes, he tells reporters: “We’re going to have to overcome that very quickly if we want to compete and stay in this league.” It’s been a rough start back in the top flight, but Bartlett has already targeted next Saturday’s trip to last season’s NFD title rivals Polokwane City to get their season up and running.

He adds: “We’ve got to use the time off. Our next game is fellow promoted team Polokwane City.” TEAM P W D L F A Pts 1 Sundowns 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

2 CT City 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 3 SuperSport 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 G. Arrows 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

5 TS Galaxy 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 6 Pirates 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 7 Sekhukhune 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

8 Polokwane 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 9 Stellies 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 AmaZulu 2 0 2 0 0 0 2

11 Chippa 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 12 Chiefs 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 13 Swallows 2 0 1 1 1 2 1