Cape Town Spurs failed to make the Mother City’s Mothers’ Day a special one when they missed out on winning the PSL Championship title on Sunday’s final day of the season, drawing 1-1 with AmaTuks. Going into their match top of the log with 56 points and having their home crowd behind them at the Athlone Stadium, the stage was set for them to claim the victory and secure automatic promotion to the PSL.

There was no room for error with second-placed Casric Stars (55 points) and Polokwane City in third (on 54 points) ready to pounce on any slip-ups. Playing with the Cape Doctor pumping conditions were not ideal, but Spurs looked nervy from the first whistle and sukkelled to find their feet before Polokwane jumped to the top of the log on goal difference after they took the lead against Pretoria Callies. Coach Shaun Bartlett's manne were forced to put their bodies on the line to keep AmaTuks out at set pieces.

With the league's top goalscorer Ashley Cupido having a quiet game, Bartlett brought on on-loan ace Boitumelo Radiopane to turn the tide at half time, but the closest the pair came to scoring was when he fired over after swivelling to meet a ball in the 73rd minute. Then disaster struck five minutes later as Samuel Julies' left-footed strike from a freekick 30 yards out took a deflection off the wall and left Lincoln Vyver flat-footed on his line. Spurs threw caution to the Kaapse wind, but Therlo Moosa headed wide twice and left it too late when he turned home a shot at the back post in the third minute of injury time.