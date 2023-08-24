With his span rooted to the bottom of the standings after three defeats in their opening three games this season, Spurs have found life tough in the top flight after their promotion from the NFD through the playoffs.

Most concerning of all for legendary striker Bartlett is his team’s lack of firepower, with just one goal to show in the campaign.

With Ashley Cupido and Therlo Moosa yet to break their ducks and on-loan ace Boitumelo Radiopane only expected to return from knee surgery in the new year, the former Premier League hitman is also looking overseas.

He tells the SABC: “Well, at this moment obviously we are looking for a proven goal scorer, which I think every coach or team in the country is looking for.