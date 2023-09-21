Shaun Bartlett says he is sukkelling to see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel for his Cape Town Spurs after suffering a record-equalling sixth straight defeat in the PSL on Tuesday night. Spurs made unwanted history after going down 2-1 to second-placed Golden Arrows at Athlone Stadium, as they equalled the 1999/2000 Umtata Bush Buck’s worst start to a South African top-flight campaign.

That means, they are now in the middle of the worst start to a top-flight campaign this century. It ends 2-1 at Athlone Stadium…#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/g1qyDMKlH8 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 19, 2023 Ashley Cupido gave Bartlett’s manne a first-half lead and hope of a first win of the season, but a second-half brace by Lungelo Nguse left rock-bottom Spurs without a log point. Speaking to reporters after the game, the former Bafana Bafana striker says: “You’ve got to be consistent, you can’t just have a couple of spells, three, four, five minutes, and suddenly you have a lapse of concentration, and then you allow them back in the game.

“It’s very difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel, besides the fact obviously, the amount of games that’s left.” We go in 1 up at the break, keep pushing Warriors! 🛡️💪![CDATA[]]>🏼#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/mrN4Xo1OTc — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) September 19, 2023 It was a tough night too for Stellenbosch FC, who lost 2-0 to Moroka Swallows after Ismael Toure was shown a straight red, leaving the the Maroons with seven points from seven outings. And there was more bad news for coach Steve Barker on Wednesday with reports that the club had agreed to sell ace midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa to Kaizer Chiefs in a R6m deal ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal second-leg trip to Orlando Pirates, with the Wynlanders needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit.