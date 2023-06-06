Cape Town Spurs winger Chumani Butsaka has warned his manskappe not to take their foot off the pedal in PSL Promotion Playoffs. Spurs can go six points clear in the mini-league with a final game against Maritzburg United next week with victory over Casric Stars at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

But the Urban Warriors ace, who missed out on promotion via 2019/20 playoffs, says they can’t get ahead of themselves. 🚨NEVER BACK DOWN!🚨



Cape Town Spurs vs Casric Stars❤️



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



PSL Promotion play-off🏆



Wednesday, 7 June - 3:00pm 🕒#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/j7Ydy2M24A — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 5, 2023 A veteran at the age of 21, Butsaka calls on his team to be ruthless in their quest to return to the top flight. And with two 1-0 wins from their opening two matches, he warns that they must pak dik if they can.

He tells the Daily Voice: “The most important advice I can give them is to remain focused until the job is done. “Furthermore we have to seize our chances in front of goal because in these playoffs goal differential has a significant impact.” Butsaka has played in both Spurs’ playoff games off the bench having returned from an 11-match layoff towards the end of the regular NFD season.