Cape Town Spurs will be hoping for the luck of the Irish as they continue their fight for a first PSL win of the season when they host SuperSport United on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Currently on the worst start in the PSL era - seven defeats from seven - Spurs are looking to make a fresh start after cutting ties with coach Shaun Bartlett.

Having replaced the club legend with Technical Director Sean Connor as temporary head coach and former U19 assistant Vasili Manousakis, the Ikamva club will hope that Northern Irishman Connor can guide them to their first three-pointer. Cape Town Spurs vs Supersport United



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



Wednesday, 4 October - 19:30 🕒



But according to club CEO Alexei Efstathiou, avoiding relegation is their top priority. Explaining to iDiskiTimes why the club axed Bartlett, he says: "So the mandate was don't get relegated, that will give us time to stabilise...