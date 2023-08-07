A late Cohen Stander own goal condemned Cape Town Spurs to a 1-0 defeat on their return to the PSL at TS Galaxy on Sunday. The Urban Warriors looked to frustrate their hosts at the Mbombela Stadium, but they sukkelled to get on the front foot enough.

Spurs were living dangerously early on and the crossbar came to their rescue in the 11th minute when Bernard Parker was denied by the frame of the goal. Goalkeeper Zama Dlamini was the besigte man on on pitch, with the 31-year-old saving from Marks Munyai and Orebotse Mongae. Brave performance from our Warriors, we go again!#CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE#CAPETOWN#SOUTHAFRICA pic.twitter.com/atLNlCwoMH — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 6, 2023 Morne Nel rattled the bar for Spurs in the 37th minute after coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne showed some attacking quality.