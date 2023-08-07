A late Cohen Stander own goal condemned Cape Town Spurs to a 1-0 defeat on their return to the PSL at TS Galaxy on Sunday.
The Urban Warriors looked to frustrate their hosts at the Mbombela Stadium, but they sukkelled to get on the front foot enough.
Spurs were living dangerously early on and the crossbar came to their rescue in the 11th minute when Bernard Parker was denied by the frame of the goal.
Goalkeeper Zama Dlamini was the besigte man on on pitch, with the 31-year-old saving from Marks Munyai and Orebotse Mongae.
Morne Nel rattled the bar for Spurs in the 37th minute after coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne showed some attacking quality.
But after the referee had spotted a handball five minutes after the break, Dlamini was called on to deny Parker from the penalty spot and save from Higor Vidal’s follow-up
Neither side looked like forcing a winner, but with four minutes to play Spurs finally came unstuck as Parker’s free-kick snuck in at the back stick with a touch off Stander.