It’s reg of weg for Cape Town Spurs as they look to kickstart their PSL season with first win of the season on Friday at 7.30pm against Chippa United. The newly-promoted Urban Warriors are bottom of the league after three straight defeats.

Coach Shaun Bartlett has drilled it into his players this week that nothing less than a win will do to stabilise the span and stop the rot. With Friday night’s visitors the Chilli Boys, also looking for a first victory of the campaign after three draws, die ding gaan ruk at Athlone Stadium. Cape Town Spurs vs Chippa United



Athlone Stadium 🏟️



Friday, 25 August - 19:30pm 🕒 #CAPETOWNSPURS#URBANWARRIORS#PSL#DSTVPREMIERSHIP#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/NemeTDG59B — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) August 23, 2023 Bartlett says: “It’s a very difficult situation, with no results in our previous three games.

“It’s a massive game for us. I think the boys have now adjusted to the level of the PSL and hopefully how performance will warrant a result. “But in order to get a win over Chippa tonight, we need to convert at least 50 percent of the chances we are creating.” Stellenbosch, meanwhile, hosts SuperSport United at the Danie Craven Stadium in an 8pm fixture on Saturday night as the fifth-placed hosts (on six points) look to claim came claim second place from Gavin Hunt’s manne (on seven).