Last week’s Cape Town Cycle Tour winner Kim le Court De Billot said her bike and 11 others were stolen at Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Thursday.

The dozen bikes belonged to the Mauritian National Team, and would come as a heavy blow as they are due to travel to Egypt for the All African Championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old De Billot won the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the weekend, making it her third title in the event she also won in 2018 and 2021.

De Billot made a desperate plea on Facebook to anyone with information to contact her or members of the Mauritius team.

The reactions to incident on social media were divided.

Welcome to South Africa https://t.co/ne55A8fTKf — Louise-Mari ,Carus's mommy (@CarustheRottie) March 17, 2022

Other were simply hoping to spread the word in the hopes the bikes would be recovered.

Women’s winner of the @CTCycleTour and whole of Mauritius National Team had their bicycles stolen today in Paarl 🥺![CDATA[]]>😬 pic.twitter.com/Lc5w96Ucqo — Kirsten Wilkins (@contestedspaces) March 17, 2022

IOL Sport