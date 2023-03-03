The Bafana Bafana leftback, on loan from perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, says they have to be ruthless if they are to build on their two-match winning streak.

And with City able to climb as high as third in the table if results go their way, Lakay says: “There were so many games where we created lots of chances, even more than the opponents and we still ended up losing or drawing the game.

“And I’m 100 percent sure we will get chances again this weekend against Maritzburg, so we have to put it away.”

With eight games left in the season, including this one, the 31-year-old adds: “This is the business end of the season and it requires lots of mental strength to do well in the last few games in order for us to reach our goal which is to finish as high as second.”