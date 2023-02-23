Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler looks set to druk on 20-year-old rightback Patrick Fisher’s nommer to cover for captain Thami Mkhize during his two-match ban. Mkhize was shown a red card for foul language towards the end of City’s 2-0 win over Swallows last Sunday and is unavailable when the Citizens head to Sekhukhune United this Saturday.

Fisher's return to fitness from a hamstring injury means Tinkler has a number of options at rightback, including Lorenzo Gordinho, Keanu Cupido, and Thabo Nodada.



Applying the final touches ahead of our Saturday’s #DStvPrem encounter 👌



But having shown faith in young midfielders Taahir Goedeman and Jaedin Rhodes, Tinkler is keen to give the kids their kans.



⚽️ Jody Ah Shene

⚽️ Luke Daniels

⚽️ Kaka Sifumba#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/70t2aMNq9c — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 22, 2023 He tells Mzansi Football of his rightback dilemma: “We have options, but we'll have a look at that obviously once we analyse Sekhukhune and then make those hard decisions.