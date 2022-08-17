Cape Town City just can’t seem to catch a break, after star PSL Goalkeeper of the Season Hugo Marquez apparently asked to leave the club.
Dinge loop skeef for City at the start of the new season, with the club losing their opening three PSL matches.
And on the eve of last night’s clash against Maritzburg United at Athlone Stadium, the Citizens were hit with nog ’n crisis, when reports emerged that Marquez wants out.
According to FarPost, the Portuguese-born Angola international is seeking a release due to a pressing family matter.
Club chairman John Comitis tells SABC Sport “We can’t talk about that right now. The club will release a statement.
“It’s a private matter for the player and we don’t want to say anything.”
City coach Eric Tinkler will no doubt turn to veteran Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet to take the gloves in Marquez’s absence.