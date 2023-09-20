Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler warned his players to raak wys as they look to end a five-match losing streak in Wednesday’s 7.30pm PSL clash at TS Galaxy.
Tinkler was livid after two injury-time goals condemned them to a 3-2 defeat at AmaZulu on Sunday, branding their capitulation “unacceptable” as they slumped to one point above the relegation zone.
City can, however, leapfrog 10th-placed Galaxy, who are have just one point more (seven), with Tinkler telling his players to learn from their mistakes.
🚨⚽️ NEXTMATCH! ⚽️🚨— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) September 18, 2023
TS Galaxy vs Cape Town City
🗓Date: 20 September 2023
🕑Time: 19:30 pm
🏟Location: Mbombela Stadium @aQuelle @aQuelleViV#Siyadumuza #TheRockets#TSG pic.twitter.com/Z4YZtOxUnv
The former Bafana Bafana star says: “You can't lose the game the way we did. For me it is unacceptable.
“You have to learn from your mistakes and understand the level you are playing at. There is no easy game. Every single match is hard and a fight.
“So, you have to fight for those three points in 90 minutes and we didn't. You have to know how to manage the game and your emotions and we didn't do that, so we were very disappointed.”
Manyama on joining City's technical team 👇— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 19, 2023
"I'm delighted to join this technical team. I have so many great memories here with coach Eric, and I always said I will be back one day to add more success. This club is home to me." pic.twitter.com/RQPlbIEE7x
City, meanwhile, on Tuesday announced that retired former captain Lebogang Manyama as a new addition to Tinkler’s technical team.