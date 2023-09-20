Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler warned his players to raak wys as they look to end a five-match losing streak in Wednesday’s 7.30pm PSL clash at TS Galaxy. Tinkler was livid after two injury-time goals condemned them to a 3-2 defeat at AmaZulu on Sunday, branding their capitulation “unacceptable” as they slumped to one point above the relegation zone.

City can, however, leapfrog 10th-placed Galaxy, who are have just one point more (seven), with Tinkler telling his players to learn from their mistakes. 🚨⚽️ NEXTMATCH! ⚽️🚨



TS Galaxy vs Cape Town City



🗓Date: 20 September 2023

🕑Time: 19:30 pm

🏟Location: Mbombela Stadium @aQuelle @aQuelleViV#Siyadumuza #TheRockets#TSG pic.twitter.com/Z4YZtOxUnv — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) September 18, 2023 The former Bafana Bafana star says: “You can't lose the game the way we did. For me it is unacceptable. “You have to learn from your mistakes and understand the level you are playing at. There is no easy game. Every single match is hard and a fight.