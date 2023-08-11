The Citizens’ plak is hoeg after their 100 percent winning start to the PSL after two wins from as many matches this season as they welcome Amakhosi to an expected sell-out Athlone Stadium this weekend.

Joint PSL log leaders Cape Town City’s coach Eric Tinkler says his manne are 150 percent ready for Sunday’s mouthwatering 3pm MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

City beat Polokwane City 1-0 on Sunday night and followed that up with three more points at Moroka Swallows on Wednesday with the same scoreline.

Quarter-final ready 😤



🆚 Kaizer Chiefs

🗓 Sunday 13 August

🏆 #MTN8 QF

⌚️ 15:00PM

🏟 Athlone Stadium

📺 Televised

🎫 https://t.co/a6zqZAj3HV pic.twitter.com/Uahan7JOiM — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 11, 2023

With City chairman John Comitis calling on the team to end their five-year trophy drought this term, coach Tinkler, who delivered the club’s first silverware with the 2016 Telkom Knockout, says his span is honger for more.

Tinkler explains: “We go into the game with our confidence and morale high. I’m 150 percent sure that the guys are gonna be up for Chiefs come Sunday.”