Joint PSL log leaders Cape Town City’s coach Eric Tinkler says his manne are 150 percent ready for Sunday’s mouthwatering 3pm MTN8 quarterfinal clash with Kaizer Chiefs.
The Citizens’ plak is hoeg after their 100 percent winning start to the PSL after two wins from as many matches this season as they welcome Amakhosi to an expected sell-out Athlone Stadium this weekend.
City beat Polokwane City 1-0 on Sunday night and followed that up with three more points at Moroka Swallows on Wednesday with the same scoreline.
With City chairman John Comitis calling on the team to end their five-year trophy drought this term, coach Tinkler, who delivered the club’s first silverware with the 2016 Telkom Knockout, says his span is honger for more.
Tinkler explains: “We go into the game with our confidence and morale high. I’m 150 percent sure that the guys are gonna be up for Chiefs come Sunday.”
Meanwhile, coach Molefi Ntseki’s Sowetans have managed just one point from their opening two games.
And striker Khanyisa Mayo has warned his teammates not to take the record four-time MTN8 winners lightly as he aims for a first title with the Citizens.
Mayo says: “With Chiefs coming into the game without a win this season, they will be like a wounded animal.
“It’s going to be tough. But we want to bring our winning run to the cup and the mood in the camp is good.”