Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler wants his players to go all out in a “must-win” PSL clash at Orlando Pirates this weekend.
Fifth-placed City are still eyeing a return to African competition, but are eight points off Bucs who occupy third place, which guarantees a place in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Following three draws from their last three outings before a break due to the Nedbank Cup, Tinkler warns his manne to hit the ground running.
Next up, Buccaneers on Saturday
🆚 Orlando Pirates
🏆 #DStvPrem
🗓 Saturday 22 April
🕢 15h00
📺 SS2
🏟 Orlando Stadium
CITIZENS ✊🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxQGaPDYmd
He says: We have a difficult game against Pirates this weekend.
They are team that are currently in very good form, so we gonna have to apply ourselves extremely well against them.
“But we have to play without fear, play with a lot of confidence and belief.
“We not gonna sit and look to play on the counter, that’s not the way we play as Cape Town City.
“So we gonna try to put them under has much pressure as we can.”