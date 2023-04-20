Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler wants his players to go all out in a “must-win” PSL clash at Orlando Pirates this weekend. Fifth-placed City are still eyeing a return to African competition, but are eight points off Bucs who occupy third place, which guarantees a place in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Following three draws from their last three outings before a break due to the Nedbank Cup, Tinkler warns his manne to hit the ground running. Next up, Buccaneers on Saturday 💪![CDATA[]]>🔵



🆚 Orlando Pirates

🏆 #DStvPrem

🗓 Saturday 22 April

🕢 15h00

📺 SS2

🏟 Orlando Stadium



CITIZENS ✊🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxQGaPDYmd — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 18, 2023 He says: We have a difficult game against Pirates this weekend. They are team that are currently in very good form, so we gonna have to apply ourselves extremely well against them.