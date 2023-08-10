Cape Town City snatched a second straight 1-0 win of this season on Wednesday, beating Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium to continue their perfect start to the new campaign.
Taahir Goedeman scored the eventual winner in the 53rd minute, stabbing in a rebound after Khanyisa Mayo’s first-time shot from a Darwin Gonzalez centre was saved.
But City didn’t have it all their way with goalkeeper Darren Keet making three big saves and Thato Mokeke heading off the line.
Back to back wins. Back to back clean sheets.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 10, 2023
Current #DStvPrem table as our 100% winning start continues! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ENN4zO9Sn7
In Wednesday’s other PSL action, champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1, before AmaZulu hosted SuperSport United, Cape Town Spurs welcomed Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch travelled to Polokwane City and Chippa United entertained TS Galaxy in the late games.