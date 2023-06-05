American-born winger Bender (21) and Cameroonian striker Mani (26) both joined as foreign players at the start of the season, with coach Eric Tinkler last week admitting that they would manage their quota of overseas players.

Cape Town City are revamping their squad and have released attacking duo Jordan Bender and Bertrand Mani.

Bender, who has South African roots, managed just 231 minutes of football for City after an injury-hit season, while Mani played 16 PSL games, scoring one goal.

Cape Town City are delighted to announce that Marc Van Heerden has signed a new one year contract extension ✍️💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/I6DWGtwrVg — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Mdu Mdantsane is also edging towards the exit after being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Mdantsane has been a long-term target of the Gauteng giants after an approach in each of the last two transfer windows.