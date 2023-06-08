Cape Town City are considering unleashing former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Samir Nurkovic back onto the PSL next season.
The 30-year-old Serbian spent the last week of the past PSL campaign training with the Citizens after missing out on the hele 2022/23 season.
Nurkovic has not played since leaving Chiefs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign after missing most of that season with a serious knee injury.
Samir Nurkovic started training with Cape Town City before their three week end-of-season break.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) June 6, 2023
Could return for pre-season after impressing the technical team as they seek a new no.9 for the 2023/24 season.
He was then set for a move to Royal AM, but because of complications with his recovery from injury and a contract dispute – with the club reportedly saying he never signed for them – Nurkovic never played any official matches for Thwihli Thwahla.
Nurkovic is, therefore, a free agent.
And after impressing coach Eric Tinkler, City have left the doors open for the ace who has scored 21 goals in 78 appearances in South African football.
A source at the club tells the Daily Voice: “If he doesn’t get an offer elsewhere, he will join us for pre-season later this month.
“But we have to see if he can take the workload. He’s had some bad injuries.”