Cape Town City are considering unleashing former Kaizer Chiefs hitman Samir Nurkovic back onto the PSL next season. The 30-year-old Serbian spent the last week of the past PSL campaign training with the Citizens after missing out on the hele 2022/23 season.

Nurkovic has not played since leaving Chiefs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign after missing most of that season with a serious knee injury. Samir Nurkovic started training with Cape Town City before their three week end-of-season break.



Could return for pre-season after impressing the technical team as they seek a new no.9 for the 2023/24 season.



He was then set for a move to Royal AM, but because of complications with his recovery from injury and a contract dispute – with the club reportedly saying he never signed for them – Nurkovic never played any official matches for Thwihli Thwahla. Nurkovic is, therefore, a free agent.