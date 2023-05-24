Cape Town City chairman John Comitis believes Khanyisa Mayo can fire them to silverware after the ace signed on for five more years in the blue and gold on Tuesday. City last month triggered a two-year extension and then offered an improved three-year deal. And on Tuesday the Citizens announced that the 24-year-old ace had put pen to paper until 2028 as City look to add to their 2016 Telkom Knockout and 2018 MTN titles.

It's a massive statement of intent by the Cityzens after the striker claimed the PSL Golden Boot – alongside Mamelodi Sundowns ace Peter Shalulile – with 12 goals for the season.



His form had attracted reported interest from Downs and Kaizer Chiefs, having also made his Bafana Bafana debut last September, going on to make four appearances for Hugo Broos' span. And Comitis tells the Daily Voice: "Renewing Khanyisa Mayo for a period of five years is a clear indication from the club that trophies are always going to be more important than anything else.