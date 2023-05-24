Cape Town City chairman John Comitis believes Khanyisa Mayo can fire them to silverware after the ace signed on for five more years in the blue and gold on Tuesday.
City last month triggered a two-year extension and then offered an improved three-year deal. And on Tuesday the Citizens announced that the 24-year-old ace had put pen to paper until 2028 as City look to add to their 2016 Telkom Knockout and 2018 MTN titles.
It’s a massive statement of intent by the Cityzens after the striker claimed the PSL Golden Boot – alongside Mamelodi Sundowns ace Peter Shalulile – with 12 goals for the season.
𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐘![CDATA[]]>𝐎 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 23, 2023
Cape Town City is delighted to confirm that Khanyisa Mayo has signed a new long-term contract with the Citizens! 💙#MoreMayo🕺![CDATA[]]>🏿 pic.twitter.com/yINT4e2zR7
His form had attracted reported interest from Downs and Kaizer Chiefs, having also made his Bafana Bafana debut last September, going on to make four appearances for Hugo Broos’ span.
And Comitis tells the Daily Voice: “Renewing Khanyisa Mayo for a period of five years is a clear indication from the club that trophies are always going to be more important than anything else.
“We are under pressure from a lot of clubs for his services. At this stage it’s time to put trophies back in the cabinet.
“We’re excited and more importantly is that he himself is very excited, so we hope to see him flourish at the top of the goalscoring charts again next season.”
THAT MAN AGAIN!!!!!!!! 🔥— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 24, 2023
Congratulations to Khanyisa Mayo on winning the #DStvPrem Player of the Month for May 2023 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qjsYSF3Ifw
Mayo joined City from Richards Bay two seasons ago and is the joint-second top goalscorer in the club’s history, on 18 strikes with Aubrey Ngoma, putting him three behind record-holder Mdu Mdantsane.