The 30-year-old Bafana Bafana striker is well known to the Citizens boss, who coached Kutumela during his time at Maritzburg United where Kutumela played from 2019 until joining Downs in 2021.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler will add more firepower to his attack this week with the loan signing of Mamelodi Sundowns hitman Thabiso Kutumela.

And after suffering a first defeat of the season in Sunday’s 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Kaizer Chiefs, Tinkler reckons Kutumela, who is expected to be unveiled ahead of this week’s PSL clash against SuperSport United, will compliment the likes of Khanyisa Mayo, Darwin Gonzalez and fellow new arrival Jo Paciencia in attack.

FULL TIME | We gave it our all, wasn’t meant to be.



Thanks for a great spectacle at Athlone Stadium.



💙 1-2 ✌️ #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/xNViBKEWrL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 13, 2023

Tinkler says: “We feel we need a little bit more depth and opportunity for someone who has goalscoring attributes and someone I’ve worked with before.”

Excited: Boss Eric Tinkler.Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky

“We’re very, very happy to bring him [in].”