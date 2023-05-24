Cape hotshots Khanyisa Mayo and Iqraam Rayners have been called up to coach Hugo Broos’ 34-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco next month.
South Africa host the Qatar World Cup semifinalists at FNB Stadium on June 17 in their final Afcon 2023 Group K qualifier, with both teams having already booked their places in Cote d’Ivoire next January.
And local heroes Mayo and Rayners will get their kans to impress Belgian mentor Broos in a training camp from May 31 to June 7, before the squad will be cut to 23 for the clash against the Atlas Lions.
Fresh off signing a five-year contract extension with Cape Town City on Tuesday, four-cap Mayo will be hoping to show Broos why he is the leading South African goalscorer in the PSL this season – with his 12 strikes putting him top of the charts with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Namibian superstar Peter Shalulile.
As he looks for a first international goal, Mayo will be joined by Citizens teammate and centreback Taariq Fieles, who will be looking to make his first appearance since the 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in Rabat.
Meanwhile, Stellenbosch yster Rayners will be keen to get his first taste of the senior setup, having played at U23 level.
With an amazing 15 goals since February, the 26-year-old is in red-hot form.
BAFANA 34-MAN SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Mesuli Buthelezi. Defenders: Given Msimango, Thapelo Maseko, Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Taarig Fielies, Syanda Xulu, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Njabulo Blom, Grant Magerman, Miguel Timm, Sphelele Mkhulise, Luke le Roux. Forwards: Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyisa Mayo, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Pule Mmodi, Iqraam Rayners.