South Africa host the Qatar World Cup semifinalists at FNB Stadium on June 17 in their final Afcon 2023 Group K qualifier, with both teams having already booked their places in Cote d’Ivoire next January.

Cape hotshots Khanyisa Mayo and Iqraam Rayners have been called up to coach Hugo Broos’ 34-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco next month.

And local heroes Mayo and Rayners will get their kans to impress Belgian mentor Broos in a training camp from May 31 to June 7, before the squad will be cut to 23 for the clash against the Atlas Lions.

Two of our players have made the preliminary @BafanaBafana squad for the upcoming #AFCON2023Q against Morocco 🇲![CDATA[]]>🇦



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Taariq Fielies

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Khanyisa Mayo #InternationalWatch🌍 pic.twitter.com/zDErewhuHs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 24, 2023

Fresh off signing a five-year contract extension with Cape Town City on Tuesday, four-cap Mayo will be hoping to show Broos why he is the leading South African goalscorer in the PSL this season – with his 12 strikes putting him top of the charts with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Namibian superstar Peter Shalulile.

As he looks for a first international goal, Mayo will be joined by Citizens teammate and centreback Taariq Fieles, who will be looking to make his first appearance since the 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in Rabat.