The Cape’s struggling PSL clubs, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch, will have to dig deep to build some momentum and climb the table this weekend. On Friday, Erik Tinkler’s City could conceivably rise from eighth to fifth with only a sixth win this season if they beat 11th-placed TS Galaxy in the 7.30pm clash at Cape Town Stadium.

🎫 https://t.co/1ryt4pV8KQ pic.twitter.com/uebLBt23Ec — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 20, 2023 Tinkler says: “Galaxy have proven to be difficult to breakdown. So we have to be at our best in the final third and put the ball in the back of the net.” Meanwhile, Stellies, three points off the foot of the table, go to fourth-placed Orlando Pirates on Sunday at 3.30pm.

After eight games without a win, coach Steve Barker believes a change of fortune is om'ie hoek. He tells the SABC: "All the pointers indicate a Pirates victory, but it's these types of matches that can turn a season. So we'll go there and be brave." Weekend PSL fixtures