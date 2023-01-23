Europe’s Champions Cup playoffs are coming to Cape Town at the end of March, after the Stormers booked a last 16 home match against Clermont on Saturday. Trailing 6-3 at half time, the Stormers turned on the style in the second half to win the match with a bonus point (30-16) and thereby finishing third in Pool A.

The results means they will tackle the sixth-placed team in Pool B, which went down to the wire with sixth-placed Edinburgh and fourth-placed Saracens playing in the late match last night. A bonus point win earlier for @THESTORMERS means that, not only have they qualified for the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16, but they have guaranteed themselves a home tie ⛈ pic.twitter.com/kSEBDzw6tZ — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 21, 2023 A win for Sarries would mean a clash with Edinburgh , while a win for Edinburgh would mean a clash against England’s Harlequins in the last 16. Either way, coach John Dobson couldn’t be happier, saying: “One of our drivers this year was to play a Champions League knockout match here in Cape Town and if results go our way, it would be brilliant to be hosting a quarterfinal here [too].”

For now, though, the Stormers shift their attention to the Rugby Championship this week. Dobson and his charges left for Dublin, Ireland, where they’ll play Ulster this week, yesterday already. With captain Steven Kitshoff and fellow Springboks Damian Willemse and Frans Malherbe set for an extended break, the squad in Ireland will be led by fellow Springbok Marvin Orie.