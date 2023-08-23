Cape PSL stars, Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo have been called up to a 36-man Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for international friendlies next month.
National team coach Hugo Broos will trim his squad down to 23 before hosting Namibia on 9 September and DR Congo three days later, with venues still to be confirmed.
These matches are part of the coach’s preparations for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, which kick off in November, and Afcon next January.
Squad announcement 📢 ⤵️ https://t.co/xqfUCY5MFo pic.twitter.com/e9LBufeBWW— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 22, 2023
To make the cut, Rayners, who has scored just once in the PSL this season, and Mayo, who is yet to break his duck, will have to start putting up numbers.
BAFANA BAFANA PRELIMINARY SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine.
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Thabosi Monyane, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Given Msimango, Innocent Maela, Keenan Allen, Ime Okon, Sfiso Hlanti, Zuko Mdunyelwa.
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphephelo Sithole, Mlungisi Mbunjana.
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Themba Zwane, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyisa Mayo, Iqraam Rayners, Pule Mmodi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau.