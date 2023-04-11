On-loan Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is aiming to end his parent club’s dream of a first Champions League title when he returns to the Etihad Stadium with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. After being forcing his way out of the City following a reported bots with coach Pep Guardiola, the Portugal leftback is allowed to play in their quarterfinals due to Uefa rules.

And the 28-year-old says: "Teams like FC Bayern, Manchester City and Real Madrid are always tough to beat and are favourites to win the Champions League every season. It's an honour for me to be here. We can take on anyone. We can beat any team. "The Champions League is also my big dream - and I will not give up until I have realised it. Maybe it will work out with Bayern this year, I wouldn't mind." Apart from Cancelo, ex-City winger Leroy Sane will also be out to get the better of his former teammates.

And as if that wasn’t even to worry Guardiola as he looks to finally deliver the Champions League trophy at City by beating his former span, he is also preparing to pit his wits against Thomas Tuchel in the Europe for the first time since the German’s Chelsea team denied hi the title in the 2021 final. At it again: boss Guardiola Of the showdown, the City boss says: “Tuchel is one of the best managers for sure and has done really well everywhere. “It will be a pleasure to see him again.