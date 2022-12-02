Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has vowed to fight to end in their final World Cup Group G showdown to book an unlikely place in the last-16
The striker came off the bench to rally his Indomitable Lions as they battled from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia in midweek.
👀 Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia have it all to do in their final Group G matches if they are to advance to the last 16 of the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022
Their only point to date leaves them third in the group, behind second-placed Switzerland and already-qualified Brazil, who are tonight’s opposition in the 9pm Lusail Iconic Stadium clash
Needing a victory and bottom side Serbia to deny the Swiss a win in the other game and take battle for second place to goal difference, Aboubakar says he will not be tamed.
He says: “I told my teammates we had to show more desire, because that’s how you win. “We need to keep that mindset for the next match.”
With more than pride at stake, midfielder Gael Ondoua says they are bankvas behind their captain.
He adds of the skipper: “He’s a world-class player; he’s the leader of this team.”