The striker came off the bench to rally his Indomitable Lions as they battled from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Serbia in midweek.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has vowed to fight to end in their final World Cup Group G showdown to book an unlikely place in the last-16

✅ Brazil



👀 Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia have it all to do in their final Group G matches if they are to advance to the last 16 of the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 28, 2022

Their only point to date leaves them third in the group, behind second-placed Switzerland and already-qualified Brazil, who are tonight’s opposition in the 9pm Lusail Iconic Stadium clash

Needing a victory and bottom side Serbia to deny the Swiss a win in the other game and take battle for second place to goal difference, Aboubakar says he will not be tamed.

He says: “I told my teammates we had to show more desire, because that’s how you win. “We need to keep that mindset for the next match.”