Dinge raak nou moeilik at the Bulls, after Edgar Marutlulle was demoted as Currie Cup head coach and underfire Jake White taking over for the rest of the season. Marutlulle was winless after four matches in his first campaign, and will now resume coaching junior rugby, the union announced on Tuesday.

White, as director of rugby, will assume head coaching responsibilities immediately. The Blue Bulls have demoted Edgar Marutlulle after just four Currie Cup matches, with director of rugby Jake White assuming all the coaching reins at the organisation. | @Sport24news https://t.co/yBUWTmmYNI — News24 (@News24) April 5, 2023 This follows another swak weekend of results for the Bulle that saw a first-ever loss to the Griffons in the Currie Cup followed by a Champions Cup playoff pak slae to Toulouse. White says: “We will find a way, in and around the senior coaches, to make sure that we get our campaign back on track.”